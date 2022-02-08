Australia thrash England by eight wickets in final leg of Women’s Ashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Australia thrash England by eight wickets in final leg of Women’s Ashes

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 6:41 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 8:43 am
Tammy Beaumont top-scored for England (Simon Marper/PA)
Tammy Beaumont top-scored for England (Simon Marper/PA)

England were comprehensively beaten in the last match of the Women’s Ashes as Australia claimed an eight-wicket victory in the third and final one-day international in Melbourne.

Having won the toss and opting to bat, England were bowled out for 163 with only opener Tammy Beaumont (50), Nat Sciver (46) and Charlie Dean (18 not out) reaching double figures as Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland took four for 31.

Australia, who had already sealed the series victory with their win in the second ODI when they dismissed Heather Knight’s side for just 129, wasted little time hunting down their target as they secured victory with more than 13 overs to spare.

Alyssa Healy (42) and Rachael Haynes (31) put on 74 for the first wicket to lay the platform for the run chase before captain Meg Lanning (57 not out) and Ellyse Perry (31no) saw Australia over the winning line.

The victory saw Australia complete a 3-0 sweep of the ODI part of the Ashes and finish the multi-format series as 12-4 winners, without having lost a game.

It is the first time a team has failed to win a single game in a Women’s Ashes contest since the multi-format was introduced in 2013, and comes hot on the heels of Australia’s 4-0 rout in the men’s Test series.

The hosts also won the opening T20 international, with England’s points coming from a draw in the one-off Test and no result and an abandonment in the rain-affected second and third T20Is.

In a post-match interview, England captain Knight said: “It was not the ideal build-up but we made the best of a bad situation.

“We went toe-to-toe at certain times, we’ll be frustrated at few big moments we didn’t win. The last two games aren’t a reflection of us as a side.

“It was a brilliant Test match and gutting that we couldn’t get over the line. We haven’t quite nailed it in the ODI series. A few little tweaks we need potentially with the bat and looking forward to getting to New Zealand (for the World Cup).”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]