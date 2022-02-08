Today at the Winter Olympics: GB curlers lose bronze medal match against Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Today at the Winter Olympics: GB curlers lose bronze medal match against Sweden

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 7:23 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 8:29 am
Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat lost their bronze medal match 9-3 against Sweden (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).
Great Britain’s Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds missed out on a mixed curling bronze medal on the fourth day of the Winter Olympics.

The pair went down 9-3 against Sweden to leave Britain waiting for a first medal of the Games.

Earlier 17-year-old Kirsty Muir finished fifth in the women’s freestyle Big Air competition.

Here, the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what has happened so far on Tuesday at the Winter Olympics – and the highlights still to come.

What’s happened so far?

Mouat and Dodds had to shrug off the memory of Monday’s semi-final defeat to Norway as they returned to the ice to face the Swedes in a battle for bronze in the mixed team competition.

But Almida De Val scored four for Sweden in the second end to effectively end the British pair’s chances.

Muir landed a rare ‘dub 12’ trick as she finished in a superb fifth place on her Olympic debut in the freestyle Big Air.

The 17-year-old crashed on her last of three runs as she aimed to improve into medal contention, but will take plenty of confidence into the slopestyle event later in the Games.

The event was won by Gu, the American-born 18-year-old who now represents China. Meanwhile, Chen produced a flawless, world record-breaking short program to take the lead in the men’s figure skating competition.

What’s coming up?

Andrew Young, who made the Games in the nick of time after battling Covid, was set to compete in the men’s cross-country sprint alongside British team-mate James Clugnet.

Cornelius Kersten was also in action later on Tuesday, as he was set to become the first British men’s long-tracker since 1992 when he takes part in the 1500m.

TV Guide

  • Winter Olympics Live - BBC One 0035, BBC Two 0600, BBC One0915, BBC Two 1300
  • Curling - Eurosport 1 0600, 1230
  • Ice hockey - Eurosport 2 0430, 1435, Eurosport 1 1415
  • Figure skating - Eurosport 1 0115, 0430
  • Freestyle skiing - Eurosport 2 0200
  • Snowboarding - Eurosport 2 0320, 0625
  • Cross-Country skiing - Eurosport 2 0810, Eurosport 1 1025
  • Biathlon - Eurosport 1 0820
  • Speed skating - Eurosport 2 1030
  • Luge - Eurosport 2 1205, 1330
  • Alpine skiing - Eurosport 1 0250

