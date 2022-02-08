RSPCA condemns ‘very upsetting’ video of West Ham’s Kurt Zouma hitting cat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RSPCA condemns ‘very upsetting’ video of West Ham’s Kurt Zouma hitting cat

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 8:19 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 1:11 pm
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma says he regrets his actions (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The RSPCA has condemned the “very upsetting” video of West Ham defender Kurt Zouma kicking and slapping a cat – and reaffirmed a commitment to investigate any complaints about animal welfare.

Zouma has apologised after the disturbing video surfaced online, with West Ham also condemning the actions of their player and vowing to deal with the matter internally.

In the video, Zouma is seen kicking and slapping the cat, while laughter can be heard in the background. The 27-year-old France international then chases the animal before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.

“This is a very upsetting video. It’s never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise,” a spokesperson for animal welfare charity the RSPCA said.

“We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.”

After the clip emerged, West Ham criticised Zouma’s actions.

West defender Kurt Zouma
“West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated,” the club said in a statement.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

Zouma, who joined the Hammers from Chelsea in August 2021, has also released a statement, apologising for his actions and expressing his regret.

“I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret,” Zouma said.

“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

Zouma’s representatives have been contacted for further comment by the PA news agency.

Kurt Zouma (centre) has apologised for his actions
Kurt Zouma (centre) joined the Hammers from Chelsea in August 2021 (Adam Davy/PA)

Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive Maheta Molango, speaking about the matter at a parliamentary select committee hearing on Tuesday, said: “It is not for us to discipline him – it is for the employer to discipline – but our role is to tell the player this type of behaviour is not acceptable.

“I haven’t seen the video but I read he has apologised, which is hopefully a sign from him that this type of behaviour is not acceptable.”

Dr Maggie Roberts, Director of Veterinary Services at Cats Protection, issued a statement which read: “Causing any animal unnecessary suffering is a criminal offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. Any person seen or suspected of treating an animal badly, whether this is physical violence, neglect or any other form of cruelty should be reported to the RSPCA.

“The police work closely with the RSPCA to investigate cases of animal cruelty.

“Kicking, hitting and slapping cats or any other animal is not only illegal but will cause serious bodily harm. This cat may have been subjected to broken bones or other injuries through being mistreated in this way.

“We noticed that some people viewing the video online thought it was funny. We can assure them that this is not a laughing matter.”

