Home Sport

Ben White describes try-scoring Scotland cameo as ‘best 10 minutes of my life’

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 1:03 pm
Ben White scores his debut try (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ben White scores his debut try (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ben White has described his early try-scoring debut cameo for Scotland as the best 10 minutes of his life.

The 23-year-old London Irish scrum-half, in the squad for the first time, was called into action after just 12 minutes of Saturday’s Calcutta Cup match against England when Ali Price had to go off for a head injury assessment.

White enjoyed a dream introduction to international rugby as he scored a try within five minutes of entering the action and then departed the field shortly afterwards when Price was deemed ready to return. It proved a crucial score in a narrow 20-17 victory for the Scots.

“When I came off the pitch and was back sitting on the bench, some of the lads were like ‘how was it?’ and I was like ‘the best 10 minutes of my life!’” said White.

“Getting on like that, so early in the game, was good because it took away the nerves and the anxiety of waiting until the last 20 minutes to get on.

“To be thrown in at the deep end was almost like a good thing because you just go on and do your job. It was an incredible experience. Words can’t do it justice. It was absolutely amazing. The stadium was electric, it was incredible.”

Stoke-born White has been overwhelmed by the response to his debut exploits.

“My friends and family were over the moon and incredibly proud,” he said. “The warmth of the Scotland fans has been incredible and the messages I’ve received have been incredible. It’s something I really appreciate. It’s meant so much to pull on that jersey.

“The coaching staff and the players have been brilliant with me ever since I set foot in camp. The way everyone’s got behind me and helped me learn everything and get to know everyone has been amazing. I’ve absolutely loved every second of it. It’s been a dream come true.

Scotland v England
Scotland kicked off their Six Nations campaign with an impressive win over England (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It’s a very tight-knit group. Everyone’s been incredibly friendly and helpful. From coming into this environment you can see how close the squad is and how good the bond is between the players. And it shows on the pitch.”

White hopes to win his second cap when Scotland face Wales in the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

“Our main focus now is Wales,” he said. “The England game was brilliant but it doesn’t mean anything if it’s not backed up the following week. We need to push on and try and get a win down at the Principality.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

