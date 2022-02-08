Sondre Solholm jokes he will make life ‘living hell’ for ex-team-mate Tony Watt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell defender Sondre Solholm joked he would reprise a training-ground role and make Tony Watt’s life a “living hell” for 90 minutes at Tannadice.

Watt will come face to face with his former Well team-mates on Wednesday for the first time since joining Dundee United.

Solholm spoke fondly of the attacker but the centre-back vowed to show no favours on the pitch.

“He’s a good guy,” the Norwegian said. “He was the guy who welcomed me, he was the most welcoming guy and included me right away in the group. So I look forward to breaking his spirit and giving him hell.

“He’s an amazing guy. He’s a weirdo for sure, but we all are. He’s a character but deep, deep, deep down he’s a good guy.

“No, he’s a good guy, he made me feel comfortable here at a new club. So I wish him all the best, except for Wednesday.”

Watt is yet to score for United but set up two winners before the team embarked on a three-game run without finding the net.

“To be fair, he’s one of the best players I have ever played with,” Solholm said. “He’s got so many good qualities in his game. So he is one to look out for, for sure.

“But I think that he thinks I’m one of the worst defenders to play against. When you saw his shins and knees in training, that was proof of that.

“So hopefully I can make his life a living hell on Wednesday, but other than that it’s just a game.

“We’re not friends in the game but I wish him all the best from Thursday on.”

Solholm welcomed the chance to get back playing after Sunday’s defeat against the “best team I have played against by far”.

“If someone told me we were going to lose 4-0 to Celtic, that happens in this league, I guess,” the 26-year-old added. “But the way we lost and my performance annoys me a bit.

“It’s tougher in terms of my own performance than the result but we just have to move on.

“It’s just a game and if you can’t appreciate the good days and be critical of the bad days, then what am I doing here?

“You have got to be honest with yourself. Sunday wasn’t good enough but we have to move on.”

However, manager Graham Alexander shifted the blame to himself.

Alexander lined up with a back three against Celtic’s forward trio and the team struggled to cope with the visitors’ attacking play. He brought on three attacking players at half-time and switched to a 4-3-3 but the Hoops continued to dominate.

“It was a really tough afternoon for us,” Alexander said. “I have to take responsibility for that more than the players. I think I got things wrong more than they did, to be honest.

“It’s important that we all have a part to play in results and I am never arrogant enough to think I’m blameless in any situation.

“I have to take the brunt of the responsibility for how we set the team up, the message about going toe to toe with Celtic.

“Maybe it was a bit naive from me but I do believe in this group of players and I do want us to strive to be better and look at every opponent as beatable.

“On the day Celtic were very good but I look at the set-up of the team and the shape of the team and I think I got that wrong.”