Blackburn to assess Sam Gallagher ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 1:17 pm
Sam Gallagher is edging closer to a return for Blackburn (Nigel French/PA)
Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher could be involved in Wednesday’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

Gallagher missed the weekend trip to Swansea after being hurt in a collision against Luton but he will undergo a scan ahead of the Forest match and manager Tony Mowbray hopes he will be available.

Leading scorer Ben Brereton Diaz could be restored to starting line-up having made an appearance off the bench at Swansea following his return from international duty with Chile.

Midfielder Tyrhys Dolan is still doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper must decide how much Joe Worrall and Joe Lolley will be involved at Ewood Park.

Defender Worrall returned from a rib injury to help Forest thrash holders Leicester 4-1 in the FA Cup at the weekend and the defender could captain the side again if he is deemed fine to play twice in quick succession.

Lolley, meanwhile, was an unused substitute against the Foxes having not played since November due to a knee injury and he will be hoping for a return to action soon.

Forward Lewis Grabban is set to be out until April with an ankle injury while winger Alex Mighten continues to battle a knee problem.

