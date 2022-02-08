Marcelo Bielsa defends use of Leeds forwards in absence of Patrick Bamford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marcelo Bielsa defends use of Leeds forwards in absence of Patrick Bamford

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 1:51 pm
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa saw his side lose to Newcastle last time out
Marcelo Bielsa defended his use of Leeds’ attacking options in the continued absence of Patrick Bamford.

The England striker is out for an unspecified period of time with a foot problem having made just six Premier League appearances in an injury-blighted campaign.

Leeds take on Aston Villa on Wednesday in their first match since a hugely disappointing 1-0 home loss to Newcastle two and a half weeks ago.

Bielsa played Dan James and Rodrigo from the start and introduced Tyler Roberts before Joe Gelhardt, the most natural centre-forward of the quartet, earning criticism from some quarters.

“We managed to score six goals in the games before Newcastle,” said Bielsa. “Evidently, in the last game what we were missing was the finishing off of chances.

“The moment in which we created least danger was when we played with three central attackers through the middle part of our game.

“The 15 days prior to the game against Newcastle, Gelhardt had an injury in his ankle, and the day prior to the game against Newcastle I organised a small football training session to verify that, after 15 days without football activity, whether he could participate in the game the following day.

“James in his national team plays centre-forward with another player alongside him. Rodrigo and Tyler are originally centre-forwards.”

The defeat by Newcastle pulled Leeds to within seven points of the relegation zone, and Bielsa said: “It’s good that so much importance was given to the game against Newcastle because it was a fundamental game.

“We know that being demanding, being ambitious and not being satisfied with what we have is fundamental. We also understand that sometimes the patience runs out. The game against Newcastle generated a lot of disappointment in everybody.”

Leeds sit four points behind Steven Gerrard’s Villa, who are also coming into the game off a two-and-a-half-week hiatus having beaten Everton last time out.

Bielsa has been impressed with Gerrard’s tenure at Villa so far, saying: “In Scotland he had a brilliant step and what he has managed thus far at Aston Villa has been good because he’s been able to put his stamp on things very quickly.”

