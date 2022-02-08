Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey back to boost Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey back to boost Aston Villa

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 2:05 pm
Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore is back from the Africa Cup of Nations (Mike Egerton/PA)
Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore is back from the Africa Cup of Nations (Mike Egerton/PA)

Aston Villa have several players due to return for the visit of Leeds.

Bertrand Traore is back from the Africa Cup of Nations and Leon Bailey is training again after a hamstring injury. Calum Chambers is also expected to be in the squad for the first time after joining from Arsenal.

Marvelous Nakamba remains out with a knee injury, while Trezeguet is joining Turkish side Basaksehir.

Leeds’ injury problems are easing but they will still be without four players.

Patrick Bamford has not made progress in trying to recover from a concerning foot problem but Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Junior Firpo (all hamstring) are expected to return in the next couple of weeks.

Jamie Shackleton, Adam Forshaw and Charlie Cresswell are all available again.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Chambers, Digne, Young, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, McGinn, Coutinho, Traore, Bailey, Ings, Watkins.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Hjelde, Dallas, Struijk, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Roberts, Rodrigo, Shackleton, Forshaw, Gelhardt, Summerville, Bate, Klaesson, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore, Cresswell.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]