Rhian Brewster out for Sheffield United but Morgan Gibbs-White could return

Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster misses the visit of West Brom and is not expected to play again this season.

The striker needs an operation on a hamstring injury and is not likely to be back before May.

Loanee Morgan Gibbs-White could return against the Baggies after being sidelined since December with a knee injury.

The midfielder returned to Wolves for rehab but is back training with the Blades.

New manager Steve Bruce takes charge of West Brom for the first time since his appointment last week.

Dara O’Shea is closing in on a first-team comeback after making a recovery from a broken ankle.

Daryl Dike remains sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury on his full debut last month.

Semi Ajayi is available after playing twice in Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign.