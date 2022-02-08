Ellis Simms determined to continue forging a strong bond with Hearts fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ellis Simms determined to continue forging a strong bond with Hearts fans

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 3:17 pm
Ellis Simms has impressed Hearts’ supporters so far (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ellis Simms is determined to continue forging a strong bond with supporters after making a positive impact in his first two weeks as a Hearts player.

The 21-year-old Everton attacker moved to Tynecastle a fortnight ago on a loan deal until the end of the season and has already appeared in four matches, scoring once and generally looking a threat for the cinch Premiership side.

The Jambos faithful have warmed to the striker and the backing he has received has not gone unnoticed.

“It’s brilliant playing in front of the Hearts fans,” he said. “It gives me huge confidence when the fans are on my side and supporting me.

“When I step on the pitch it gives me that belief that they enjoy watching me play. That gives you motivation – you’re playing for them at the end of the day and you just want to make them proud.”

Simms is happy with the way things have gone in his early days at Hearts.

“Coming here for my personal development, I want to help the team, work hard and score goals,” he said. “I feel I’ve settled in quite well. I’ve only been here two weeks but in that short space of time I’ve played quite a bit. The lads are great and I’m enjoying my time so far.

“We’re playing Saturday-midweek at the moment so it’s mostly about recovery and tactical work in between. I haven’t had much time to get into the city yet but hopefully in the next few weeks I’ll get more of a chance to have a look around.”

Simms came off the bench in Sunday’s 5-0 defeat at Rangers and is in line to return to the starting line-up for Wednesday’s league match at home to bottom-of-the-table Dundee. He is hoping to continue developing a partnership with the club’s top scorer Liam Boyce.

“The gaffer sees me playing through the middle,” said Simms. “As you saw against Motherwell, Boycie kind of set me up so hopefully, as we play more games and train together, we can form a relationship where we can rotate and assist each other.”

Simms had three big chances to further endear himself to the Hearts support in last week’s goalless Edinburgh derby against Hibernian but he was denied by home goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski on each occasion.

“I had a few chances in the derby so I was disappointed I couldn’t put one away,” he said. “The keeper did well, but on another night one of them goes in.”

