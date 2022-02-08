Dan Bentley back in contention for Bristol City after Covid absence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dan Bentley is available for Bristol City’s clash with Reading.

Goalkeeper Bentley missed the Robins’ 3-1 defeat to Blackpool at the weekend after contracting Covid-19 and following a period of self-isolation he is in contention for Nigel Pearson’s side.

Matty James is still being regularly assessed by the club and is a doubt with a foot injury.

Andy King is also out for the foreseeable future after undergoing an operation on a hamstring problem.

Deadline-day signing Tom Ince could make his Reading debut.

The midfielder is a versatile option for manager Veljko Paunovic as he can fit into a wide range of positions, including out wide and in a number 10 role.

Both Yakou Meite (knee) and Tom McIntyre (foot) are edging closer to returns and both have had minutes for the Under-23s recently.

The Royals are currently 21st in the Sky Bet Championship.