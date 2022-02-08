Paris win can put Ireland in pole position for Six Nations glory – Johnny Sexton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paris win can put Ireland in pole position for Six Nations glory – Johnny Sexton

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 3:53 pm
Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton has his sights set on Paris (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton has his sights set on Paris (Brian Lawless/PA)

Johnny Sexton hopes Ireland can kick-start a winning habit in Paris ahead of next year’s World Cup by putting themselves in pole position for Guinness Six Nations glory.

Captain Sexton leads his country away to France on Saturday evening knowing that the victors will be swiftly installed as red-hot favourites for the championship title.

The Irish are scheduled to return to Stade de France for up to five matches in 2023 in their quest to become world champions, including pool-stage fixtures against South Africa and Scotland.

“We’re playing against one of the in-form teams in the world,” said Sexton. “We’re obviously in good form as well.

“It’s been, of course, hyped up and if we can win in the Stade de France, it puts you in a good position to win the championship.

“I’ve won there a few times over the years – in 2014 we lifted the (Six Nations) trophy there and in 2018 we started off the Grand Slam year in that game – so if you win there, it gives you a great chance of competing for the championship.

“We’re not hiding away from that – it’s a big game.

“In 18 months’ time, we’re going to have two group games at a World Cup (at Stade de France). It would be good to have good memories of this place.”

Ireland launched their campaign with a comprehensive 29-7 bonus-point win over Wales, while France overcame a slow start to defeat Italy 37-10.

Sexton was at the heart of the opening success for Andy Farrell’s men, which stretched the team’s winning streak to nine games.

The fly-half, who played for Paris-based club Racing 92 between 2013 and 2015, has often been at the centre of headlines in the build-up to meetings with Les Bleus.

This week, former France coach Philippe Saint-Andre claimed in an interview with a French newspaper that Ireland are “maybe better” without the 36-year-old.

Sexton, who is poised to win his 103rd Ireland cap this weekend, brushed aside the negative comments and plans to let his performances do the talking.

Former France head coach Philippe Saint-Andre suggested Ireland may be better without Johnny Sexton
Former France head coach Philippe Saint-Andre suggested Ireland may be better without Johnny Sexton (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’m well used to it, at this stage,” he said.

“This week of the season, France, whether it is home or away, there is always something, from one direction or the other. Whether it is inside the camp or outside the camp.

“The (comments) you are referring to are obviously outside the camp, but you can’t control what people say. You’ve to try and do your talking on the pitch.

“It’s nothing new for me, with this fixture, to have stuff thrown at me that you wouldn’t expect.”

