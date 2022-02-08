Manchester City missing Gabriel Jesus for Brentford fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester City missing Gabriel Jesus for Brentford fixture

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 4:15 pm
Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus will miss the visit of Brentford (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester City are without forward Gabriel Jesus when they host Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Brazilian also missed Saturday’s FA Cup win over Fulham with a minor issue sustained on international duty recently but is not expected to be sidelined for long.

Youngster Cole Palmer is also still out but City have no other notable absentees.

Christian Eriksen is training with Brentford but will be given more time to get up to speed before making his debut.

Josh Dasilva played his first minutes for nearly a year in the weekend’s FA Cup defeat by Everton and could make his Premier League return along with goalkeeper David Raya.

Tariqe Fosu (hamstring) will be given minutes in a friendly match next week while Julian Jeanvier (knee) and Mathias Jorgensen (thigh) remain sidelined.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish, McAtee.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Fernandez, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Roerslev, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney, Canos, Jensen, Wissa, Ghoddos, Sorensen, Stevens, Lossl, Dasilva.

