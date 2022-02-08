Old Firm results show Ross County cannot be underestimated – David Martindale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Old Firm results show Ross County cannot be underestimated – David Martindale

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 4:25 pm
David Martindale expects a tough game in Dingwall (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale believes Livingston face a tough test on Wednesday against a Ross County side who have troubled the Old Firm recently in Dingwall.

The Lions travel to the Highlands on the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 home win over Aberdeen at the weekend that left them eighth in the cinch Premiership, just four points behind fourth-placed Motherwell.

Martindale is aware that Malky Mackay’s side, after a poor start to the season, are unbeaten in their last three matches and have moved from the bottom to 10th – and also that it took an Anthony Ralston goal deep into added time to give Celtic all three points in December, while County fought back to grab a late leveller against champions Rangers last month.

The Livi boss said: “The belief and confidence have been there for a while now but you are going up to Ross County and if you look at the last visits of the Old Firm, Celtic score with a last-minute header by Anthony Ralston from a Tom Rogic cross and then you have Rangers drawing 3-3.

“So that shows you that it is a really difficult venue to pick points up and I think you can see Malky’s credentials as a manager.

“They have got better as the season has gone on and a lot of it is down to Malky as the manager.

“Obviously the players have got to take massive credit but you can see Malky’s coaching philosophy in what he has done to the football club.

“I think he has done a fantastic job, unbeaten (in the last three) so it is up to us to go up there and impose ourselves on Ross County.

“There is not a lot between the teams and probably Malky and I are sitting saying the same things.

“It is toss of a coin. A wee bit of creativity, a bit of individual brilliance, an officiating decision or a mistake, that is what is probably going to decide the game.

“I think it is going to be a really tight game and most of the games we have had this season anyway have been extremely tight.”

