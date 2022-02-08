David Marshall continues in goal for QPR against Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Marshall continues in goal for QPR against Middlesbrough

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 4:49 pm
David Marshall continues in goal for QPR (Barrington Coombs/PA)
David Marshall continues in goal for QPR (Barrington Coombs/PA)

David Marshall will continue in goal for QPR in their Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

First-choice Seny Dieng was part of the Senegal squad that triumphed in the Africa Cup of Nations and will not make it back to London in time.

Chris Willock, Sam Field and Yoann Barbet are all set to return after being rested for the FA Cup fourth round defeat at Peterborough.

Sam McCallum (hamstring) is nearing a return while Jordan Archer (shoulder) remains sidelined.

Riley McGree is set to make his debut for Middlesbrough.

The midfielder tested positive for Covid-19 on international duty with Australia, delaying his return to Boro, but is back in training and will be in the squad.

Boss Chris Wilder said he would not be afraid to make changes to the side that stunned Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday.

Marc Bola and Marcus Browne remain sidelined.

