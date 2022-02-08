James McPake demands more resilience from his Dundee team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James McPake demands more resilience from his Dundee team

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 5:43 pm
James McPake was frustrated at the reaction to a blow against Ross County (Ian Rutherford/PA)
James McPake has demanded more resilience from his Dundee team when they continue their survival battle against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Dundee were looking to build on taking a point each against Tayside rivals St Johnstone and Dundee United when they hosted Ross County on Saturday and they had chances to add to Zak Rudden’s opener.

But McPake felt they allowed themselves to be too heavily impacted by Joseph Hungbo’s equaliser late in the first half and Regan Charles-Cook turned the game around after the break to leave Dundee bottom of the cinch Premiership.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Edinburgh, McPake said: “What you have got to be is resilient. As a group we need to show a bit more of that. We need to be more resilient.

“When that goal went in, the heads dropped, and that was a sucker punch, but you can’t let that affect you in football.

“Collectively we have spoken about that and we need to be better at that.

“Because, even though they did score with 30 seconds to go, and yes it was a body blow, and we are looking back and saying we should have been two or three up, it doesn’t mean anything.

“Talk is cheap, you need to put the ball in the net and defend your box.

“By doing that, you get confidence. That was shown in the United game and the St Johnstone game, bodies thrown on the line.

“Then you think you are getting it right at the top end of the pitch and creating chances, there is still that last final bit, but to come out and have that second half was disappointing.

“But the beauty of football is you move on very quickly and we have a massive tie at Tynecastle in front of a packed house.

“Let’s see the reaction and what we get from that.”

