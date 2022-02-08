Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass highlights home comforts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass fully expects a reaction from his players when they return to Pittodrie following their latest setback on the road.

With cinch Premiership leaders Celtic visiting the Granite City on Wednesday, Glass has told his players to forget their away form for the time being and remember the positive performances they had on their own turf.

The Dons took just one point from a hat-trick of away games against teams in the bottom six – St Mirren, Ross County and Livingston – and slipped into the lower half of the table themselves following defeat in West Lothian.

However, Aberdeen have won four of their last five home matches – with the only other ending in a draw against Rangers.

“A home game for us is something that we have enjoyed recently, so we need to look at the home form we are sitting on and try and take that into this game, regardless of who is coming,” Glass said.

“Obviously we are aware of our away form recently and the three games we have just had but they are gone and all we can look at is what is coming next. It is a home match which has been pretty productive for us recently.

“Keeping the morale of this group is not difficult because it is very similar all the time. When we are on a good run the place is certainly more buoyant and it feels different but, in terms of the negative side, the group never gets too down.

“It is not something that concerns me with the attitude or the approach to games. At home the boys have been brilliant and I don’t expect anything different.

“Since the game with Livingston the players have been itching to get back onto the pitch. I would expect a reaction.

“It is always a big game when they come up, it is something we are looking forward to.

“The boys have been brilliant at Pittodrie, the supporters have been great backing them and I am looking forward to more of the same.”

Glass feels the attacking approach of Celtic might actually help his team.

“If teams are going to sit in, it is difficult to break them down, any team on the planet finds it difficult to break down teams that sit in,” he said.

“We have found that difficult especially away from home, a different approach at times might be needed.

“At home against a Celtic team that feel like they can come and dominate the ball, I don’t think that they are going to be sitting in, I don’t think they go anywhere and sit in.

“It is a different challenge to any we have struggled against recently.”

Meanwhile, Glass was coy over reports linking his club with a move for free agent Robert Snodgrass.

“We have got nothing to report in terms of anyone coming in at the moment,” he said.