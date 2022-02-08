How James Anderson and Stuart Broad rank against other bowling partnerships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How James Anderson and Stuart Broad rank against other bowling partnerships

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 6:21 pm
England’s most prolific wicket-takers James Anderson (right) and Stuart Broad (Philip Brown/PA)

England have left out James Anderson and Stuart Broad from their Test squad to tour the West Indies next month.

With the long-standing new-ball duo aged 39 and 35 respectively, they may be nearing the end of their time together in England whites.

In 126 Tests together they shared 944 wickets at a combined average of 26.75 and will go down as one of the great bowling partnerships. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of their rivals to that claim.

Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath (Australia, 1993-2007)

Glenn McGrath, left, and Shane Warne (Gareth Copley/PA)

Tests together: 104
Wickets: 1,011
Average: 23.13

The ultimate odd couple underpinned Australia’s period of dominance with a beguiling mix and match of styles and personalities. In Warne they had one of the sport’s most colourful and unpredictable characters, who single-handedly lit a spark under the art of leg-spin. In the relentless McGrath they could call on the surest of sure things in terms of pace bowling technique and temperament. Between them they could make any surface a batsman’s nightmare.

Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka 1994-2009)

Muttiah Muralitharan, right, is the top wicket-taker in Test history (Gareth Copley/PA)

Tests: 95
Wickets: 895
Average: 25.05

Muralitharan’s mark of 800 victims is unlikely to ever be beaten, with the mystery spinner overcoming controversy around his idiosyncratic bowling action to become the game’s most prolific wicket-taker. In a country dominated by spin, Vaas stands alone as Sri Lanka’s greatest seamer and was a reliably classy foil for Murali over 15 years.

Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh (West Indies 1988-2000)

Brothers in arms Curtly Ambrose, left, and Courtney Walsh (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Tests: 95
Wickets: 762
Average: 22.71

The annals of Caribbean cricket are well decorated with pace greats, at least half a dozen of whom are considered as good or better than this pair. What stands Ambrose and Walsh apart from the likes of Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Joel Garner and Wes Hall is their longevity and shared body of work. From young firebrands to flag-carrying veterans, they saw it all together.

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis (Pakistan 1989-2002)

Waqar Younis, left, and Wasim Akram (Nick Potts/PA)

Tests: 61
Wickets: 559
Average: 22.16

A dream combination. Wasim brought the left-arm angle, control of the seam and ability to vary speed, while Waqar’s booming yorker, raw pace and use of reverse swing were the stuff of legend. When the duo was on song, there was simply nowhere for batsmen to hide.

Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson (Australia 1972-82)

Dennis Lillee, left, and Jeff Thomson (PA)

Tests: 26
Wickets: 217
Average: 27.30

Fitness issues and a detour to World Series Cricket means the Australian quicks have a relatively slim CV in Test cricket. But despite sharing the field just 26 times in the format, they left a huge legacy for the fire and fury they displayed on the pitch. Their work in the 1974-75 Ashes showcased them at their visceral, volatile best.

