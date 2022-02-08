Ryan Jack misses Hibernian clash as Filip Helander nears Rangers return By Press Association February 8, 2022, 6:21 pm Ryan Jack misses out for Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Midfielder Ryan Jack will miss Rangers’ cinch Premiership game against Hibernian at Ibrox on Wednesday with an ankle knock. Defender Filip Helander is on his way back from a knee injury and could feature at the weekend. Ianis Hagi (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined. Hibs midfielder Joe Newell will be missing for “a couple of weeks” with the injury he sustained against Hearts last Tuesday. Captain Paul Hanlon is still absent with the heel injury that has kept him out of recent matches. Midfielder Kyle Magennis and defender Harry Clarke are both out until next month at least. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Selection issues easing for Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst Giovanni Van Bronckhorst wants new midfielder at Rangers after Ianis Hagi blow Alex Lowry earns Giovanni Van Bronckhorst praise after ‘dream’ Rangers debut Rangers ease past Stirling Albion 4-0 in Scottish Cup