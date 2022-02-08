James Anderson and Stuart Broad’s career records in focus after England omission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Anderson and Stuart Broad’s career records in focus after England omission

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 6:37 pm
James Anderson, left, and Stuart Broad have been left out by England (Jason O’Brien/PA)
James Anderson and Stuart Broad have both been left out of England’s Test squad to tour the West Indies next month.

Anderson, 39, and 35-year-old Broad are among only seven bowlers ever to take more than 500 Test wickets and here, the PA news agency looks at their career records.

500 club

Leading Test wicket-takers
James Anderson and Stuart Broad rank third and sixth on the all-time Test wicket-takers list (PA graphic)

Anderson is the record Test wicket-taker among seamers with 640 from his 169 Tests, with only Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan’s remarkable 800 and Shane Warne’s 708 for Australia ahead of him.

India’s Anil Kumble follows on 619 while Warne’s long-time team-mate Glenn McGrath is the nearest seamer behind Anderson with 563. Broad has 537 wickets in 152 Tests, with West Indian Courtney Walsh completing the list on 519.

McGrath has the best average of the septet with 21.64, edging out Muralitharan’s 22.73, with Anderson’s 26.58 and Broad’s 27.81 ranking fifth and sixth ahead of Kumble.

Anderson has 31 five-wicket hauls, the best of the seamers in that group but behind all three spinners, with Muralitharan once more away in the distance with a scarcely-believable 67 – Warne ranks second among all Test bowlers with 37. Broad has 19, including 12 instances of taking six or more.

Ageless Anderson

James Anderson: Test bowling average 2003-13 and 2014-22
James Anderson has shown a dramatic improvement with age (PA graphic)

While Anderson will turn 40 this summer, one of the more remarkable aspects of his Test career is the way he has improved in later years.

Since the start of 2014, when he was already 31 with the wear and tear of 91 Tests as a new-ball paceman in his legs, he has played another 78 games and taken an astonishing 300 wickets at 22.02.

Only 36 bowlers including Anderson have 300 wickets in their full Test career and of those, only four have an average lower than his in that phase – West Indies greats Malcolm Marshall at 20.94 and Curtly Ambrose at 20.99, Fred Trueman with 21.57, and McGrath.

Broad the game-changer

Stuart Broad can hardly hide his disbelief after the wicket of Australia's Adam Voges at Trent Bridge in 2015
Stuart Broad has produced some astonishing spells of bowling (Mike Egerton/PA)

Broad’s innings-wrecking bursts have written him into English cricketing lore, most famously the eight for 15 at Trent Bridge which clinched the 2015 Ashes.

He has twice taken seven-wicket hauls at Lord’s, against the West Indies in 2012 and New Zealand the following year, and is the only England bowler with two Test hat-tricks to his name. The first came against India in 2011 as part of figures of six for 46, with the second against Sri Lanka in 2014.

He has also enjoyed success against the opposition’s star batters, most famously Australia opener David Warner.

Stuart Broad's favourite Test opponents
David Warner heads a list of elite batters tormented by Stuart Broad (PA graphic)

He dominated the left-hander in England’s 2019 Ashes win and has taken his wicket 14 times in all, while he has dismissed former Australia captain Michael Clarke 11 times and New Zealand’s Ross Taylor and South Africa star AB de Villiers 10 apiece.

Steve Smith is another Australian mainstay to struggle with Broad, with nine dismissals. Broad has also dismissed Ashes rivals Chris Rogers and Shane Watson, De Villiers’ team-mate Hashim Amla and Kiwi Tom Latham eight times each.

Lord’s of all they survey

A wide view of Lord's as James Anderson celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Murali Vijay
Lord’s has been a happy hunting ground for the pair (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Anderson is one of only three bowlers to take over 100 Test wickets at a single venue, capturing 110 at Lord’s.

Muralitharan achieved the feat at three different grounds – 166 at Colombo’s SSC, 117 in Kandy and 111 at Galle, where fellow Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath took 102.

Broad will hope to play on for the chance to join that list, needing just five more wickets at HQ to complete a century of his own.

Anderson’s record at Trent Bridge may be even more impressive than at HQ, with 68 wickets at a stunning average of 19.44 across 11 Tests. Nottinghamshire’s Broad has 41 at 23.80 on his home venue, narrowly behind his 46 at Headingley but at a lower average.

