McGregor meets Bieber and Salah returns – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association February 8, 2022, 6:41 pm Conor McGregor, Justin Bieber and Mohamed Salah (Matt Crossick/Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 8. Football Mo’s back. "He's back!" 😁Welcome back, @MoSalah 👋 pic.twitter.com/xMyh4SNtKi— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 8, 2022 Mousa Dembele retired. A special talent.Congratulations on an incredible career, Mousa. Enjoy your retirement. 💙 pic.twitter.com/5Y3ZqPuCID— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 8, 2022 The 🐐 leaving the game.. Congrats on an amazing career my friend, it has been a pleasure to share the pitch with you @mousadembele. Enjoy your final year 👊❤️ pic.twitter.com/TlWwtpaG24— Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) February 8, 2022 West Ham and Watford vowed to honour Isla’s memory. Tonight we host Watford in the Premier League. We will honour Isla Caton’s memory at tonight's game ❤️#WHUWAT pic.twitter.com/hmjNR9pcSR— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 8, 2022 Watford FC will join @WestHam tonight in honouring the memory of Isla Caton. 💛Cancer has no colours.#WHUWAT pic.twitter.com/eP5nQ3KP8y— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 8, 2022 Life’s a beach for Chelsea. 🥅 🏖#ClubWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tzonChBk6q— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 8, 2022 Newcastle’s new boy is ready. Game day!!! Vamos @NUFC 🖤🤍🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/sv81E50yhF— Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) February 8, 2022 Edinson Cavani was in good company. Los mates no son mates sin una buena compañía ♥️🧉.A "mate" is not "mate" without good company ♥️🧉. pic.twitter.com/FK5Vlwrzbz— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) February 8, 2022 Cheeky! 😂 That's naughty @Harrison_Jack11! pic.twitter.com/3TaItgGLY3— Leeds United (@LUFC) February 8, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor met a famous face. Cricket Jason Roy was in great form. That one felt extremely special. Thank you to everyone for the kind words and support. @TeamQuetta @thePSLt20 pic.twitter.com/TFtrwtGn88— Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) February 8, 2022 Athletics Dina was hard at it. Winter Olympics Sir Matthew Pinsent had a flashback. Every Olympic competitor will instantly recognise the blue clipboard of the doping control chaperone. Never let you out of their sight. pic.twitter.com/sKuIoNACHm— Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) February 8, 2022 Formula One Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris admired a LEGO beauty. OK. This is cool. 😍 @Lego_Group pic.twitter.com/ZcPqxgxijK— McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 8, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Tyson Fury mocks his heavyweight rivals – Tuesday’s sporting social Djokovic explains himself and McGregor indulges – Wednesday’s sporting social Micah and Roy’s road trip and Bumble bows out – Tuesday’s sporting social Verstappen returns to work and Hearn meets Usyk – Tuesday’s sporting social