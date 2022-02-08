John Souttar eyeing return ahead of Hearts’ Premiership clash with Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson hopes to have John Souttar back in the side for the visit of Dundee after the Scotland centre-back missed the last two matches with an ankle issue.

Michael Smith remains sidelined after sitting out the last three games with a back problem.

Craig Halkett is likely to be absent until next month with a hamstring injury.

Dundee will be without the suspended Vontae Daley-Campbell after the on-loan Leicester defender was sent off in stoppage-time against Ross County for a late and reckless challenge.

However, left-back Jordan Marshall is set to return to the squad following an injury lay-off.

Lee Ashcroft is building up his fitness following a hamstring injury, while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.