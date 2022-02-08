John Souttar eyeing return ahead of Hearts’ Premiership clash with Dundee By Press Association February 8, 2022, 6:49 pm John Souttar could return after an ankle injury (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hearts manager Robbie Neilson hopes to have John Souttar back in the side for the visit of Dundee after the Scotland centre-back missed the last two matches with an ankle issue. Michael Smith remains sidelined after sitting out the last three games with a back problem. Craig Halkett is likely to be absent until next month with a hamstring injury. Dundee will be without the suspended Vontae Daley-Campbell after the on-loan Leicester defender was sent off in stoppage-time against Ross County for a late and reckless challenge. However, left-back Jordan Marshall is set to return to the squad following an injury lay-off. Lee Ashcroft is building up his fitness following a hamstring injury, while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ross County seven points clear of relegation zone after coming from behind to secure 2-1 victory over Dundee St Johnstone without Chris Kane against Dundee United Dundee could have Jordan Marshall back from injury for visit of Ross County Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has no issues playing Rangers-bound John Souttar