Jack Baldwin could be back for Ross County's clash with Livingston By Press Association February 8, 2022, 7:09 pm Jack Baldwin has been battling a knee issue (Jeff Holmes/PA) Ross County defender Jack Baldwin could return from a knee injury as the Staggies host Livingston. Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer was on the bench for Saturday's win over Dundee after missing the midweek draw against Aberdeen with a broken nose. Defender Kayne Ramsay is also pushing for a recall after illness while midfielder David Cancola has been missing with a groin problem. Livingston striker Joel Nouble returns from suspension. Cristian Montano is banned, however, after being sent off in the 2-1 win against Aberdeen on Saturday. Andrew Shinnie rejoins the squad after becoming a father at the weekend.