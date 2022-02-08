Wayne Rooney may be in trouble over controversial comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wayne Rooney may be in trouble over controversial comments

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 9:21 pm
Wayne Rooney is now the manager of Championship side Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Wayne Rooney has been contacted by the Football Association after claiming he deliberately set out to injure an opposition player in Manchester United’s Premier League match at Chelsea in 2006.

In a recent interview, Rooney, now the manager of Sky Bet Championship side Derby, admitted he changed his studs to “big, long metal ones to try and hurt someone”.

And it is understood that the FA has moved to seek observations from the 36-year-old following his controversial comments.

Wayne Rooney is tackled in Manchester United's trip to Chelsea in 2006
“We knew if Chelsea won then they had won the league that day,” said Rooney of the April 2006 trip to Stamford Bridge, where United would go on to lose 3-0.

“Until my last game for Derby, I always wore the old plastic studs with the metal tip.

“For that game I changed them to big, long metal ones – the maximum length you could have because I wanted to try and hurt someone, try and injure someone.

“I knew they were going to win that game. You could feel they were a better team at the time so I changed my studs.

“The studs were legal but thinking if there’s a challenge there I knew I’d want to go in for it properly, basically. I did actually.

“John Terry left the stadium on crutches. I left a hole in his foot and then I signed my shirt to him after the game…and a few weeks later I sent it to him and asked for my stud back.

“If you look back when they were celebrating, JT’s got his crutches from that tackle.”

Responding to Rooney’s comments, Terry tweeted with a number of laughing emojis: “Is this when you left your stud in my foot?”

Rooney finished his career as the all-time leading scorer for both England and United. He has been in permanent charge of Derby since January 2021.

