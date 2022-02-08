Accrington end wait for a win and dent Oxford’s promotion hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Accrington end wait for a win and dent Oxford’s promotion hopes

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 9:45 pm
John O’Sullivan was on target in Accrington’s win (PA)
John O’Sullivan was on target in Accrington’s win (PA)

John O’Sullivan and Ethan Hamilton were on target as Accrington beat Oxford 2-0, upsetting the visitors’ Sky Bet League One promotion charge.

Karl Robinson’s team were unbeaten in four matches and are one of the top scorers in the division but they drew a blank at the Wham Stadium.

Oxford started the first half well with Nathan Holland having a strike well saved by Toby Savin and Ross Sykes clearing a Matty Taylor flick off the line.

However, it was Accrington who took the lead on 28 minutes. Michael Nottingham’s ball in from the left was headed clear to O’Sullivan on the edge of the area and he fired home his first league goal of the season.

Then it was all Stanley and it should have been two just before the break when O’Sullivan’s ball found Sean McConville unmarked – but his strike was inches wide.

After the break, Stanley came close to increasing their lead, January signing Cody Adedoyin having two great chances although, on 87 minutes, United top scorer Matty Taylor could not connect with a loose ball almost on the goalline.

Then, in added time, the Reds broke and Hamilton struck from the edge of the area to make the game safe as the hosts celebrated their first win of 2022.

