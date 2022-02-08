Wycombe held to frustrating goalless League One stalemate by Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wycombe held to frustrating goalless League One stalemate by Shrewsbury

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 9:51 pm
The spoils were shared at Wycombe’s Adams Park (Leila Coker/PA)
The spoils were shared at Wycombe's Adams Park (Leila Coker/PA)

Wycombe could not make their dominance count as they were held to a frustrating goalless League One draw by Shrewsbury at Adams Park.

This was the promotion-chasing Chairboys’ third game without a league win, despite them controlling the match from start to finish, although they did close cap between themselves and second-placed Wigan to three points.

Wycombe dominated the opening half hour, although they nearly got a helping hand when Shrewsbury defender Matthew Pennington just about cleared Jason McCarthy’s cross over his own crossbar.

Brandon Hanlan then picked his way through into the area before his shot deflected off the Shrews’ George Nurse and looped onto the post.

Hanlan had another good chance in the 64th minute when he was played through by Chris Forino, but his shot across goal was well saved by Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

The Chairboys continued to press for a winner, but they were left frustrated again with 12 minutes left when the impressive Marosi pushed out substitute Sullay Kaikai’s powerful low drive from distance as the spoils were shared and the visitors recorded a fourth-successive league draw.

