Northampton move into top three with win over Newport

Fraser Horsfall’s late winner sent Northampton into the top three as they battled past League Two promotion rivals Newport for an entertaining 1-0 victory.

Finn Azaz stung the palms of Liam Roberts after 12 minutes and the home goalkeeper was called into action again midway through the first half when tipping Dom Telford’s volley around the post.

Northampton turned the tide as half-time approached at Sixfields and Sam Hoskins almost poked them in front but Scott Bennett raced back to clear off the line after Nick Townsend was beaten.

Louis Appere fluffed a big chance early in the second half, blazing horribly over having pounced on a loose ball, and Telford then did likewise after being slipped through on goal, with Roberts standing tall to pull off a fine save.

Ali Koiki was next to miss a clear opening as he blazed a volley over the crossbar, but that did not matter as Horsfall scrambled in Mitch Pinnock’s corner eight minutes from time to grab a vital win.