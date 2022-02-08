Cheltenham comeback extends Sunderland’s sorry run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cheltenham comeback extends Sunderland’s sorry run

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 9:57 pm
Alife May was Cheltenham's matchwinner (PA)
Alife May was Cheltenham’s matchwinner (PA)

Alfie May scored the winner as Cheltenham Town came from a goal down to stun managerless Sunderland 2-1 in the Sky Bet League One match at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

The struggling Robins were without a win in 12 games and they fell behind in the first half to Alex Pritchard’s perfectly placed free-kick from the edge of the box in the 32nd minute.

Sunderland were denied a second by Owen Evans’ flying save to deny Leon Dajaku 10 minutes before the break.

Having threatened very little in the first half, the introduction of Leicester loanee Callum Wright from the bench injected new life into Cheltenham.

They levelled through Elliot Bonds’ first goal for the club in the 64th minute, a long-range strike that took a deflection on its way past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland, who had lost their previous two games, were rocked and after a half-chance for Ross Stewart hit the side-netting the Black Cats conceded again with 12 minutes to go.

It was created by the impressive Kion Etete, who teed up strike partner May, who fired in his 10th league goal of the campaign to seal a memorable win for the Robins.

