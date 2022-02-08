Cheltenham comeback extends Sunderland’s sorry run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alfie May scored the winner as Cheltenham Town came from a goal down to stun managerless Sunderland 2-1 in the Sky Bet League One match at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

The struggling Robins were without a win in 12 games and they fell behind in the first half to Alex Pritchard’s perfectly placed free-kick from the edge of the box in the 32nd minute.

Sunderland were denied a second by Owen Evans’ flying save to deny Leon Dajaku 10 minutes before the break.

Having threatened very little in the first half, the introduction of Leicester loanee Callum Wright from the bench injected new life into Cheltenham.

They levelled through Elliot Bonds’ first goal for the club in the 64th minute, a long-range strike that took a deflection on its way past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland, who had lost their previous two games, were rocked and after a half-chance for Ross Stewart hit the side-netting the Black Cats conceded again with 12 minutes to go.

It was created by the impressive Kion Etete, who teed up strike partner May, who fired in his 10th league goal of the campaign to seal a memorable win for the Robins.