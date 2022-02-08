Derby keep dream of great escape alive with win over Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Derby keep dream of great escape alive with win over Hull

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 9:57 pm
Tom Lawrence struck for Derby (Tim Goode/PA)
Tom Lawrence struck for Derby (Tim Goode/PA)

Derby took another step on the road to a great escape in the Championship when they beat Hull 3-1 at Pride Park.

Wales international Tom Lawrence scored and laid on another for Festy Ebosele after Craig Forsyth gave Derby a first-half lead they never looked like relinquishing.

The defender headed past Matt Ingram on his 250th appearance for Derby who, despite still being in administration, are now only four points behind fourth-from-bottom Reading, who have played two games less.

Hull started well enough with Keane Lewis-Potter forcing Ryan Allsop into a flying save but the night went rapidly downhill for the Tigers after Forsyth put Derby ahead.

They did at least respond in the second half and pulled a goal back when Forsyth deflected in a Lewis Potter cross but it is now back-to-back defeats for Hull.

Polish midfielder Krystian Bielik made his first start for Derby in just over a year after a serious knee injury but it was Hull who began brightly and went close in the fourth minute.

Lewis-Potter found space on the edge of the area to fire in a shot which Allsop did well to turn behind.

Derby were moving the ball quickly and getting crosses into the box although Hull almost hit them on the break in the 15th minute when Marcus Forss whipped the ball in and Lewis-Potter headed wide.

But Hull were stunned four minutes later when Jason Knight crossed from the right and Forsyth climbed above Lewie Coyle to power a header into the top right corner.

Derby threatened whenever they went forward and it was no surprise when they increased their lead in the 38th minute.

Ebosele used his strength to power his way to the byline and when Ingram could only push the ball away, Lawrence pounced to score from six yards.

It was all Derby and Max Bird was close to a third when his swerving shot from the edge of the box brought a sharp save from Ingram.

The half-time whistle came as a relief to Hull but it was short lived as Derby wrapped up another big win two minutes after the break.

Lawrence drove forward and played in Ebosele who fired in a low drive which flew past Ingram’s right hand and inside the far post.

Hull at least showed some fight and reduced the deficit in the 65th minute when Lewis-Potter went past Ebosele on the left and his cross went in off Forsyth.

But a comeback never really looked on and Derby saw the game out to keep their dream of survival alive.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal