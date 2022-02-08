Jai Rowe heads Scunthorpe to much-needed win over Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jai Rowe heads Scunthorpe to much-needed win over Walsall

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 9:59 pm
Jai Rowe scored Scunthorpe’s winner (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jai Rowe scored Scunthorpe’s winner (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jai Rowe’s first-half header earned three precious points for struggling Scunthorpe as they beat out-of-form Walsall 1-0 at the Sands Venue Stadium.

Rowe reacted first to nod home in the 34th minute after Ross Millen’s free-kick from 25 yards had struck the inside of the post.

The goal ended a run of seven successive defeats for the bottom-of-the-table Iron – who played the final 37 minutes with 10 men after defender Tom Pugh was sent off for a second booking.

Despite the scoreline Walsall dominated throughout, with Tyrese Shade and Liam Kinsella both testing home keeper Rory Watson before the hosts went ahead and George Miller firing over, albeit from a tight angle, after rounding the Iron stopper.

Scunthorpe might have had a quick second after Rowe’s opener, when Emmanual Onariase was denied from a corner, before the one-way traffic resumed in the second period.

Pugh’s red card, dished out for his reaction to a clumsy challenge by the visitors’ Hayden White in the 53rd minute, gave the Saddlers’ attacking play an extra spark.

But despite being camped in the Iron half for much of the final half-hour Miller’s near-post header from a corner, which rattled the woodwork, was the closest they came to an equaliser in what was a seventh successive defeat for the Saddlers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal