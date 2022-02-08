Southend extend unbeaten run with home victory over Bromley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southend extended their unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League to eight games with a 2-0 win over Bromley at Roots Hall.

The visitors nearly hit the front in the 19th minute but a brilliant bit of goalkeeping from Steve Arnold did well to deny George Alexander after Nathan Ralph gave the ball away.

Southend did not take long to break the deadlock after half-time when Sam Dalby’s effort rocketed off a post and Matthew Dennis was on hand to roll home.

The Shrimpers doubled their advantage three minutes later through Shaun Hobson after Tom Clifford’s delivery found the defender, who nodded past keeper Mark Cousins.

Bromley almost pulled a goal back 15 minutes from time when Luke Coulson forced another save from Arnold and delivered the three points for Southend, who climb into 13th while Bromley stay fourth after their first defeat in five league games.