Vadaine Oliver’s late goal lifts Gillingham to victory over Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham moved to within five points of League One safety after Vadaine Oliver’s late goal fired them to a crucial 1-0 victory over Cambridge.

The two teams cancelled each other out in a first half during which chances were at a premium.

Ben Thompson, on his home debut for the Gills, headed straight at Dimitar Mitov before an excellent Jack Tucker block prevented Adam May from firing the visitors in front.

Cambridge, who have not won at Gillingham in the league since September 1972, should have gone ahead in the 65th minute but Sam Smith headed over from George Williams’ pinpoint delivery.

David Tutonda and former U’s loanee Conor Masterson had speculative efforts from distance blocked, before Thompson almost caught Mitov napping with a swerving drive that the Cambridge goalkeeper had to bat away.

Leading scorer Oliver scored the hosts’ winner when he converted from close range four minutes from time, giving new manager Neil Harris his second win in three games in charge of the Kent club.