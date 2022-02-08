Vadaine Oliver’s late goal lifts Gillingham to victory over Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vadaine Oliver’s late goal lifts Gillingham to victory over Cambridge

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:01 pm
Vadaine Oliver, left, got the winner for Gillingham (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Gillingham moved to within five points of League One safety after Vadaine Oliver’s late goal fired them to a crucial 1-0 victory over Cambridge.

The two teams cancelled each other out in a first half during which chances were at a premium.

Ben Thompson, on his home debut for the Gills, headed straight at Dimitar Mitov before an excellent Jack Tucker block prevented Adam May from firing the visitors in front.

Cambridge, who have not won at Gillingham in the league since September 1972, should have gone ahead in the 65th minute but Sam Smith headed over from George Williams’ pinpoint delivery.

David Tutonda and former U’s loanee Conor Masterson had speculative efforts from distance blocked, before Thompson almost caught Mitov napping with a swerving drive that the Cambridge goalkeeper had to bat away.

Leading scorer Oliver scored the hosts’ winner when he converted from close range four minutes from time, giving new manager Neil Harris his second win in three games in charge of the Kent club.

