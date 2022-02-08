Tyreeq Bakinson strike keeps Ipswich in play-off hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tyreeq Bakinson strike keeps Ipswich in play-off hunt

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:03 pm
Tyreeq Bakinson struck for Ipswich (Simon Galloway/PA)
Tyreeq Bakinson scored the only goal of the game as Ipswich kept pace with the League One play-off chasers with a 1-0 win at Doncaster.

Town, six points off the top six, were the dominant outfit throughout as bottom side Rovers struggled to make an impression on the game.

Macauley Bonne should have put the visitors ahead inside two minutes but headed wide from close range.

Conor Chaplin was a menace for Ipswich and regularly popped up in the box, only to be denied by Rovers keeper Jonathan Mitchell.

Chaplin played a big role in the breaking of the deadlock in the 39th minute when he found space in the box and headed straight at Mitchell who parried away only for Bakinson to race in and fire home the rebound.

Doncaster improved after the break but struggled for clear-cut chances.

Ipswich continued to threaten with Bonne drawing a good save from Mitchell with a close-range header.

Janoi Donacien and substitute James Norwood both missed good opportunities to extend the advantage of the visitors.

