Tyreeq Bakinson strike keeps Ipswich in play-off hunt

Tyreeq Bakinson scored the only goal of the game as Ipswich kept pace with the League One play-off chasers with a 1-0 win at Doncaster.

Town, six points off the top six, were the dominant outfit throughout as bottom side Rovers struggled to make an impression on the game.

Macauley Bonne should have put the visitors ahead inside two minutes but headed wide from close range.

Conor Chaplin was a menace for Ipswich and regularly popped up in the box, only to be denied by Rovers keeper Jonathan Mitchell.

Chaplin played a big role in the breaking of the deadlock in the 39th minute when he found space in the box and headed straight at Mitchell who parried away only for Bakinson to race in and fire home the rebound.

Doncaster improved after the break but struggled for clear-cut chances.

Ipswich continued to threaten with Bonne drawing a good save from Mitchell with a close-range header.

Janoi Donacien and substitute James Norwood both missed good opportunities to extend the advantage of the visitors.