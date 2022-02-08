Cheick Diabate scores only goal as Exeter see off Orient to boost promotion push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cheick Diabate scores only goal as Exeter see off Orient to boost promotion push

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:05 pm
Cheick Diabate sealed a narrow victory for Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cheick Diabate sealed a narrow victory for Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)

Exeter left it late but picked up three points in their quest for promotion with Cheick Diabate scoring a stoppage-time winner as they beat Orient 1-0.

The young defender, playing only his eighth league game, rose to nod in Archie Collins’ free-kick to light up an otherwise dreadful game.

Exeter made a strong start to the match and should have gone in front when Kieran Phillips was played through on goal by Matt Jay, but he was denied by Lawrence Vigouroux in the Orient goal.

Orient did have the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time, but Aaron Drinan was offside and his header was chalked off.

There was a lengthy delay at the start of the second half when Orient’s Daniel Happe turned awkwardly and collapsed to the ground and was carried off, but Exeter failed to make the most of his misfortune and a good opportunity went begging with Josh Key losing the ball.

Chances were few and far between in a match lacking any quality and it was clear to see why Orient’s winless run was extended to nine games during which they have scored only twice.

