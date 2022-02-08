Fraser Horsfall makes the difference as Northampton edge past Newport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraser Horsfall’s late winner sent Northampton into the top three in Sky Bet League Two as they edged an entertaining contest against promotion rivals Newport 1-0 at Sixfields.

Finn Azaz stung the palms of Liam Roberts after 12 minutes and the home goalkeeper was called into action again midway through the first half when tipping Dom Telford’s volley around the post.

Northampton turned the tide as half-time approached and Sam Hoskins nearly poked them in front – but Scott Bennett raced back to clear off the line after goalkeeper Nick Townsend was beaten.

Louis Appere fluffed a big chance early in the second half, blazing over having pounced on a loose ball.

Telford then did likewise at the other end after being slipped through on goal, with keeper Liam Roberts standing tall to pull off a fine save.

Ali Koiki was next to miss a clear opening as he blazed a volley over the crossbar, but that did not matter as Horsfall scrambled in Mitch Pinnock’s corner eight minutes from time to grab a vital win for the Cobblers.