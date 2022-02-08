Sutton and Salford draw a blank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sutton and Salford draw a blank

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:09 pm
There were no goals at Sutton on Tuesday night (PA)
There were no goals at Sutton on Tuesday night (PA)

Promotion-chasing Sutton maintained their unbeaten start to 2022 with a 0-0 draw at home to Salford.

Matt Gray’s charges have not lost at Gander Green Lane since the end of October, an impressive eight-game streak.

They would have been good value for a win against Salford after they dominated the first half without reward.

Donovan Wilson’s snapshot went wide early on and he and David Ajiboye both fired into the side-netting in a lively opening 15 minutes.

However, Sutton stopper Dean Bouzanis received a huge reprieve in the 27th minute. He was dispossessed by Brandon Thomas-Asante, who was adjudged to have handled before stroking the ball into the empty net.

On the stroke of half-time, ever-present Wilson drew Ammies’ goalkeeper Tom King but frustratingly saw his effort hit the far post.

Shortly after the break, Ryan Watson’s curling effort went wide with Bouzanis rooted to his spot.

Both sides huffed and puffed towards the end but were forced to settle for a point each.

