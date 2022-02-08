Sutton and Salford draw a blank

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion-chasing Sutton maintained their unbeaten start to 2022 with a 0-0 draw at home to Salford.

Matt Gray’s charges have not lost at Gander Green Lane since the end of October, an impressive eight-game streak.

They would have been good value for a win against Salford after they dominated the first half without reward.

Donovan Wilson’s snapshot went wide early on and he and David Ajiboye both fired into the side-netting in a lively opening 15 minutes.

However, Sutton stopper Dean Bouzanis received a huge reprieve in the 27th minute. He was dispossessed by Brandon Thomas-Asante, who was adjudged to have handled before stroking the ball into the empty net.

On the stroke of half-time, ever-present Wilson drew Ammies’ goalkeeper Tom King but frustratingly saw his effort hit the far post.

Shortly after the break, Ryan Watson’s curling effort went wide with Bouzanis rooted to his spot.

Both sides huffed and puffed towards the end but were forced to settle for a point each.