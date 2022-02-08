Ryan Hardie hits hat-trick in dominant Plymouth win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Hardie bounced back from his FA Cup penalty miss at Chelsea to score a second-half hat-trick as Plymouth came from behind to thump strugglers Crewe 4-1.

The striker passed up the chance to make it 2-2 late in extra-time at Stamford Bridge at the weekend when Kepa Arrizabalaga kept out his effort from 12 yards.

But he made amends in style as his treble kept Argyle three points off the play-off places.

The Railwaymen were ahead at the break thanks to a Chris Long finish and a penalty save from Will Jaaskelainen, who thwarted Argyle spot-kick taker Adam Randell.

But a three-goal blast inside eight second-half minutes turned the game around for Steven Schumacher’s side with Hardie, twice, and Niall Ennis on target before Hardie grabbed his third late on.

When Dan Agyei’s fierce drive from just inside the box was only parried by keeper Michael Cooper, Crewe were ahead with Long tucking the ball into the corner of the net.

The visitors then wasted the opportunity to draw level minutes later after Danny Mayor drew a foul from Luke Offord inside the box. Jaaskelainen guessed correctly, diving to his right to push out Randell’s kick.

Buoyed by that let-off, Crewe went to the other end and Tariq Uwakwe’s blast forced Cooper into evasive action.

Argyle went close to levelling twice before the interval with Panutche Camara letting rip with a 20-yard effort which rebounded off the bar.

Then after Hardie pulled back invitingly for Ennis to finish from close range, Billy Sass-Davies saved the day for Crewe with a decisive touch to divert the ball over.

But there was to be no let off for Crewe after the restart with a spate of clinical finishing. Hardie finished at the back stick, volleying in after he roamed free on the end of Ryan Law’s lofted cross.

And the Pilgrims further capitalised on poor defending with goals inside two minutes. When Jaaskelainen missed his punch to clear the rebound from Mayor’s shot, Ennis headed into an empty net.

Then Hardie drove into the bottom corner with aplomb after Crewe failed to clear their lines.

The Argyle frontman completed his hat-trick in style in the 85th minute, bounding in on a through ball to flick over Jaaskelainen for his side’s fourth.