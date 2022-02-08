Michael Jacobs inspires Portsmouth to victory over Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Jacobs scored one goal and made the other as Portsmouth beat Burton 2-1 to pick up their first win of 2022.

A previously uneventful game burst into life in the 33rd minute when a Jacobs corner was headed firmly into the net by Sean Raggett to put Pompey into the lead.

Now firmly in control, the hosts doubled their advantage eight minutes later.

Persistence paid off when Jacobs robbed Joe Powell of the ball in the box and slotted calmly beyond Ben Garratt.

It seemed Pompey might carry on where they left off in the second half, but Burton had other ideas and pulled a goal back in the 50th minute.

Terry Taylor’s effort was deflected into the net by former Pompey loanee Gassan Ahadme.

Constant pressure from Pompey brought about quick breaks by Burton, but neither side were able to produce another goal as the south coast team ended their recent poor run.