Michael Jacobs inspires Portsmouth to victory over Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Michael Jacobs inspires Portsmouth to victory over Burton

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:13 pm
Michael Jacobs was on the scoresheet for Portsmouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Michael Jacobs was on the scoresheet for Portsmouth (Adam Davy/PA)

Michael Jacobs scored one goal and made the other as Portsmouth beat Burton 2-1 to pick up their first win of 2022.

A previously uneventful game burst into life in the 33rd minute when a Jacobs corner was headed firmly into the net by Sean Raggett to put Pompey into the lead.

Now firmly in control, the hosts doubled their advantage eight minutes later.

Persistence paid off when Jacobs robbed Joe Powell of the ball in the box and slotted calmly beyond Ben Garratt.

It seemed Pompey might carry on where they left off in the second half, but Burton had other ideas and pulled a goal back in the 50th minute.

Terry Taylor’s effort was deflected into the net by former Pompey loanee Gassan Ahadme.

Constant pressure from Pompey brought about quick breaks by Burton, but neither side were able to produce another goal as the south coast team ended their recent poor run.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal