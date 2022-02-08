Grimsby frustrated by King’s Lynn as lowly National League side force draw By Press Association February 8, 2022, 10:15 pm Grimsby were held to a 0-0 draw by King’s Lynn at Blundell Park (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Grimsby were left frustrated as they failed to break down lowly King’s Lynn as the spoils were shared from a goalless draw at Blundell Park. The first chance of the game fell to the visitors when Michael Clunan found himself in a pocket of space 10 yards out but he could not convert his shot. The Mariners were quick out of the blocks in the second period and almost broke the deadlock through Aston Villa loanee Arjan Raikhy, who fired over after finding some space. The hosts came within inches of getting the breakthrough when John McAtee’s effort from outside the area hit a post. Town came close again when Luke Waterfall was denied at the back post when Paul Jones pushed the ball off the line to end King’s Lynn’s losing run of six games. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal King’s Lynn end losing run with home victory against Weymouth Josh Rees at the double as Boreham Wood hit back to sink King’s Lynn Sam Dalby nets late winner as Southend complete comeback against King’s Lynn Callum Roberts a hat-trick hero as Notts County come from behind at King’s Lynn