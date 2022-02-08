Grimsby frustrated by King’s Lynn as lowly National League side force draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grimsby frustrated by King’s Lynn as lowly National League side force draw

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:15 pm
Grimsby were held to a 0-0 draw by King’s Lynn at Blundell Park (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grimsby were left frustrated as they failed to break down lowly King’s Lynn as the spoils were shared from a goalless draw at Blundell Park.

The first chance of the game fell to the visitors when Michael Clunan found himself in a pocket of space 10 yards out but he could not convert his shot.

The Mariners were quick out of the blocks in the second period and almost broke the deadlock through Aston Villa loanee Arjan Raikhy, who fired over after finding some space.

The hosts came within inches of getting the breakthrough when John McAtee’s effort from outside the area hit a post.

Town came close again when Luke Waterfall was denied at the back post when Paul Jones pushed the ball off the line to end King’s Lynn’s losing run of six games.

