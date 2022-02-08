Hearts loanee Jamie Walker scores as Bradford boost play-off hopes with win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bradford boosted their League Two play-off hopes with a hard-earned 1-0 win at Stevenage.

Jamie Walker scored the first goal of his loan spell from Hearts, as Stevenage suffered only their second loss in seven games.

Michael Bostwick put an early header wide for Stevenage, but it was the visitors who created the best chances of the first half.

Nathan Delfouneso should have done better with a header over from Liam Ridehalgh’s cross.

Defender Yann Songo’o headed wide from a corner by Walker, who was thwarted by a superb close-range double save from Christy Pym right on the break after a driving pass from Luke Hendrie.

Bradford keeper Alex Bass, on loan from Portsmouth, pulled off an equally good reaction save at the start of the second half to deny Bostwick after Terence Vancooten set him up six yards out.

But it was the Bantams who took a deserved lead after 55 minutes as Walker latched on to Andy Cook’s flick to shoot on the turn past Pym for an important win on the road.