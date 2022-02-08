Barry Bannan’s second-half penalty enough as Sheffield Wednesday edge Wigan win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Bannan’s penalty early in the second half gave Sheffield Wednesday a narrow 1-0 League One victory over Wigan to make it a fourth-straight win.

The visitors had a good chance to open the scoring in the fifth minute when Tom Naylor volleyed the ball wide from 12 yards out.

Wednesday responded with Jordan Storey heading a fraction wide after connecting with Jack Hunt’s corner.

Wigan’s Josh Magennis then headed over, while Marvin Johnson threatened for the hosts with a shot which was saved by Ben Amos and Florian Kamberi put the rebound wide.

Bannan struck from the spot eight minutes after the break as Massimo Luongo was fouled inside the area by Jack Whatmough.

As Wednesday went in search of a second goal, Storey headed over and Callum Paterson put an effort wide.

Bannan then went close to scoring his second of the night, forcing Amos to tip his shot over the crossbar after being set up by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

The home side saw the game out with Wigan failing to pose a serious threat as they remain second, with Wednesday just on the edge of the play-offs.