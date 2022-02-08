Mansfield march on as Rhys Oates stunner sparks win over Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games – nine wins and a draw – as they finally saw off stubborn Colchester 2-1.

Mansfield dominated the first half but only had a single goal to show for it – but it was a special one as Rhys Oates broke from his own half to race past everyone and smash home from 20 yards on 19 minutes.

Colchester keeper Sam Hornby saved superbly from Lucas Akins and Jamie Murphy and the Stags were also awarded a free-kick six yards out on 37 minutes for a back-pass, but John-Joe O’Toole blazed over the bar.

Mansfield had a let-off on 58 minutes when a short Elliott Hewitt backpass was intercepted by Freddie Sears, but he was forced wide and could only shoot into the side netting.

Mansfield finally doubled their lead two minutes into added time when Jordan Bowery sent the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot after Tom Eastman had tripped Ollie Clarke.

But Alan Judge pulled one back in the 97th minute as he somehow sent a free-kick from a tight angle on the left into the far top corner, and the nervy home side were then left defending desperately for a further two minutes.