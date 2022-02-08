Mansfield march on as Rhys Oates stunner sparks win over Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mansfield march on as Rhys Oates stunner sparks win over Colchester

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:23 pm
Rhys Oates’ wonder goal set Mansfield on their way (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Rhys Oates’ wonder goal set Mansfield on their way (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Mansfield extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games – nine wins and a draw – as they finally saw off stubborn Colchester 2-1.

Mansfield dominated the first half but only had a single goal to show for it – but it was a special one as Rhys Oates broke from his own half to race past everyone and smash home from 20 yards on 19 minutes.

Colchester keeper Sam Hornby saved superbly from Lucas Akins and Jamie Murphy and the Stags were also awarded a free-kick six yards out on 37 minutes for a back-pass, but John-Joe O’Toole blazed over the bar.

Mansfield had a let-off on 58 minutes when a short Elliott Hewitt backpass was intercepted by Freddie Sears, but he was forced wide and could only shoot into the side netting.

Mansfield finally doubled their lead two minutes into added time when Jordan Bowery sent the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot after Tom Eastman had tripped Ollie Clarke.

But Alan Judge pulled one back in the 97th minute as he somehow sent a free-kick from a tight angle on the left into the far top corner, and the nervy home side were then left defending desperately for a further two minutes.

