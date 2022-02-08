Matt Taylor not worried by performance as Exeter secure narrow win over Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Taylor not worried by performance as Exeter secure narrow win over Orient

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:31 pm
Matt Taylor was not worried about the performance as Exeter beat Orient (Tim Markland/PA)
Exeter manager Matt Taylor said he could not care less about performances after his side scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to see off Orient.

Cheick Diabate, the latest in a long list of players to come through the Grecians’ excellent academy, notched the only goal of a dire game when he headed in a free-kick from Archie Collins two minutes into stoppage time.

It was a huge boost to Exeter’s promotion hopes and the dramatic nature of the win came three days after two goals in the last five minutes saw them come from behind to win 2-1 at Swindon.

“I think people have to understand the context of the game,” Taylor said.

“Leyton Orient have been on a poor run of form and they set their team up in a certain way tonight and that was to stifle us, disrupt us and be physical.

“We got our reward for our team going right to the end and I am delighted for Cheick to come up with the winner, another boost for one of our academy graduates.

“Six months ago, we would have lost that game of football because we wouldn’t have had the resilience to keep on going when it wasn’t going to be our night in terms of the way we want to play our football, but there are different ways to win a game of football.

“That set piece had to be perfect and we managed to get one of the big boys on the end of it. It didn’t feel like our night in terms of our clean play and too many people had an off night, but there are different ways to win a game of football and I couldn’t care less about the performance if we keep on winning games of football.”

It is now nine games without a win for Orient manager Kenny Jackett.

He said: “It is a hard one to take. It is not a foul, he has given it for a tangle off the ball, the guy has run into Omar (Beckles) and gone down. It is nowhere near the ball, I have watched it again.

“It is a very harsh free-kick and from there we did get it wrong. It is a free header in the middle of the goal and we need to be better than that and we have got better defenders than that, particularly at that stage of the game.

“We had big chances, probably the best chances in the game. At the moment we are not putting those away.

“We have had decent performances and today was a good performance. We can’t say we played badly and were outclassed. We had big chances in the game.”

