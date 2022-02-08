Darren Moore praises committed performance as Sheffield Wednesday edge Wigan win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised a committed performance from his side after Barry Bannan’s penalty early in the second half earned them a narrow 1-0 League One victory over Wigan.

The home side saw the game out with second-placed Wigan failing to pose a serious threat.

Moore said: “I thought it was a good three points. The boys were committed in their performance and I thought we used the ball well.

“They’ve got an excellent defensive record, but I always felt we could probably get a second one. The final touch when we got the ball in the box just eluded us a bit.

“I thought the concentration levels were good. We knew that we had to take the game to them.”

The visitors had a good chance to open the scoring in the fifth minute when Tom Naylor volleyed wide from 12 yards out.

Wednesday responded with Jordan Storey heading a fraction wide after connecting with Jack Hunt’s corner.

Wigan’s Josh Magennis then headed over, while Marvin Johnson threatened for the hosts with a shot which was saved by Ben Amos and Florian Kamberi put the rebound wide.

Bannan struck from the spot eight minutes into the second half after Massimo Luongo was fouled inside the area by Jack Whatmough.

As Wednesday pressed, Storey headed over and Callum Paterson put an effort wide.

Bannan then went close to scoring his second of the night, forcing Amos to tip his shot over the crossbar after being set up by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Moore added: “They’re a good team and a strong team. We knew that we had to be at our level best tonight.

“In defending our goal, we showed that consistency again in maintaining that clean sheet. I’ve got to be pleased with the three points.

“The big thing for me was applying the pressure so that they didn’t get time and space to pick the passes they wanted to do. Any passes they did pick were rushed, hurried and they ran out of play or they over-knocked them.”

Wigan manager Leam Richardson was disappointed in the spot-kick decision.

He said: “From every different angle, it’s definitely not a penalty, which is ridiculous.

“I think the players should always decide the result. If it’s going to peter out as a nil-nil, let it peter out as a nil-nil.

“People don’t have to get involved and show their worth on the pitch. Their worth is making sure that the game gets refereed and officiated in the correct way.

“With a big decision, which is a talking point, for me it’s an easy one but obviously for somebody else, it wasn’t.

“We’ve been top on many occasions and the lads have done fantastic. We’ve got to stay consistent, we’ve got to work hard on the training ground and prepare properly for each game and it challenge that’s coming.

“Tonight we were competitive to a level but I didn’t think we played that well.”