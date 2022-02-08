Elliot Bonds makes the right impression on his manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elliot Bonds makes the right impression on his manager

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:53 pm
Michael Duff acknowledged Elliot Bonds’ contribution in seeing off Sunderland (PA)
Boss Michael Duff hailed the attitude of Elliot Bonds after Cheltenham stunned Sunderland with a 2-1 win at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Bonds’ first professional goal cancelled out Alex Pritchard’s opener for the managerless Black Cats before Alfie May’s winner 12 minutes from the end settled the Sky Bet League One contest in the home side’s favour.

Former Hull midfielder Bonds has battled back from a career-threatening knee injury, followed by a loan spell at Kidderminster Harriers to regain match fitness – and Duff believes his application is now paying off.

“When you talk about hard work, I have to give a special mention to Bondsy,” Duff said.

“About 16 months ago, he thought his career was finished. But he’s worked ever so hard and every time I walk past the gym to get to my office, he is in there.

“He was prepared to go to Kidderminster to get games, got his head down and didn’t sulk and he’s gradually grown into the first team. I thought he was brilliant tonight.”

May’s 13th goal of the season in all competitions sealed the points for the Robins to ease their relegation fears.

“Alfie deserved his goal,” Duff said. “I thought Kion Etete was outstanding up there with him and I was really pleased with how we saw the game out.”

The struggling Robins were without a win in 12 games and they fell behind in the first half to Pritchard’s perfectly placed free-kick from the edge of the box in the 32nd minute.

Sunderland were denied a second by Owen Evans’ flying save to deny Leon Dajaku 10 minutes before the break.

Having threatened very little in the first half, the introduction of Leicester loanee Callum Wright from the bench injected new life into Cheltenham.

They levelled through Bonds’ first goal for the club in the 64th minute, a long-range strike that took a deflection on its way past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland, who had lost their previous two games, were rocked and after a half-chance for Ross Stewart hit the side-netting the Black Cats conceded again with 12 minutes to go.

It was created by the impressive Etete, who teed up strike partner May, who fired in his 10th league goal of the campaign to seal a memorable win for the Robins.

Sunderland niterim boss Mike Dodds admitted he is at a loss as to how to rebuild confidence after a run of one win in eight games has seriously undermined their top-two chances.

“On Saturday (2-1 defeat by Doncaster) we tried to change the shape, to try and freshen it up a little bit, but It didn’t work,” he said.

“Today we made five changes to try and freshen it up and for 60 minutes, we had more zip and vigour about our play in and out of possession.

“When you concede the goal, the players clearly are low on confidence and I have to be honest, I don’t have the answer for that.

“If I could bottle confidence, I’d be a millionaire. I will take the responsibility for the last two results, but the reality is that’s one win in eight now and before we were asked to look after the team it was one win in six. The group is quite naturally lacking in confidence.”

