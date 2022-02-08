Birthday boy Jaden Philogene-Bidace earns boss’ praise after inspiring Stoke win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Birthday boy Jaden Philogene-Bidace earns boss’ praise after inspiring Stoke win

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:57 pm
Jaden Philogene-Bidace was on target for Stoke (Nick Potts/PA)
Michael O’Neill was left raving over birthday boy Jaden Philogene-Bidace after the youngster inspired Stoke’s 3-0 Championship victory over 10-man Swansea.

The Aston Villa loanee marked his 20th birthday with an impressive display, proving a constant thorn in the travelling Swans side before eventually breaking the deadlock after the interval.

Philogene-Bidace’s strike opened the floodgates for a dominant Potters side, who doubled their advantage from the penalty spot through Lewis Baker after Ryan Bennett handled the ball on the line and was shown a red card.

It took 77 minutes for Russell Martin’s side to register an effort on target and a miserable evening in the Midlands was compounded when Jacob Brown added a late third.

Stoke boss O’Neill said: “(Philogene-Bidace) is a good player, he’s getting sharp, he’s dynamic and he does a lot of work off the ball as well.

“The other thing we like about him is that he’s brave; he puts himself in dangerous situations. I knew I was getting a good player, Steven Gerrard told me I was getting a good player and we certainly haven’t been disappointed.

“It was a really good performance altogether. From start to finish, I thought we dominated from the off.

“I was disappointed we weren’t ahead at half-time but scoring early in the second half and then getting another after the red card, the game was done at that point.

“I think we’ve played well recently without getting what we’ve deserved. I felt we deserved more against Huddersfield and Fulham and tonight we got what we deserved.

“The team looks rejuvenated and fresh and we’ve got to maintain that between now and the end of the season.”

A frustrated Swansea boss Russell Martin said: “It’s not good enough. We didn’t start the game well.

“Saturday has taken a lot emotionally, physically and mentally out of the guys. We just haven’t got enough players who can play relentlessly throughout a busy schedule.

“We were forced into a lot of changes and we paid the price.

“There wasn’t enough intensity and there was a lack of quality on the ball, which hasn’t been the case for so long.

“We started the second half so poorly, which is unacceptable. We tried to make a couple of changes, but then Benno (Bennett) gets sent off and that’s the game done. It’s damage limitation at that point.

“The boys stuck at it and gave everything they’ve got, but we’ve come against an aggressive, really athletic and experienced team.

“If you look at our team, it’s very young and very inexperienced, different to theirs and we paid the price for it. This team is going to look physically very different next season.”

