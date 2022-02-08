Michael Appleton satisfied and relieved after Lincoln’s win over Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was a mixture of satisfaction and relief for Lincoln manager Michael Appleton as he saw his side register just their fourth home League One win of the season as they beat Morecambe 2-1.

First-half strikes from Morgan Whittaker and Cohen Bramall saw the Imps ease 2-0 ahead, before Toumani Diagouraga pulled a goal back for the Shrimps, who piled on some late pressure but could not force an equaliser.

“I thought we were outstanding for the first 25 minutes, but then some nervousness crept in in the second half, especially when they scored their goal,” said Appleton. “It was understandable as our record here is not particularly great, but we passed the test.

“It was good to see people putting their bodies on the line, getting blocks when they needed to. We were a little bit too deep at times, but that came from our nervousness.

“I am glad we got the rewards after we performed like that in the first half. From a psychological point of view, it is a great win.”

Appleton was pleased to see defender Joe Walsh finally overcome his injury troubles to start his first game since October and help keep 21-goal danger-man Cole Stockton quiet.

“He gives us that steel and balance down the left-hand side,” he added. “To have him in the team tonight knowing they have a player like Stockton up top was great.”

City took the lead after 10 minutes, following a fine move that involved Anthony Scully dummying Max Sanders’ pass to TJ Eyoma, with the right-back playing in Scully, whose shot was blocked on the line, only for Whittaker to follow in and ram the ball home.

Nine minutes later it was 2-0. Chris Maguire found Scully in the area and as he looked primed to shoot, he deftly laid in Bramall, who found the far corner from a tight angle.

Morecambe hit back 11 minutes into the second half, when City failed to properly clear a free-kick and Diagouraga smashed home a low shot.

Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson was left to rue a poor opening from his men, which ultimately cost them.

“The first 20 minutes we were poor and were 2-0 down before we’d really even started,” said Robinson. “We didn’t stay with runners and we got punished for it.

“Second half, it was like night and day. It’s a simple game if you press and pass the ball, and you get the results. Second half we did that, first half we didn’t.

“It’s been the story of our season, that inconsistency. We were on the front foot in that second half, which makes that first-half performance even more disappointing. It is so frustrating.”