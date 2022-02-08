Ian Evatt hails Bolton’s set-piece winner in narrow victory over Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Will Aimson’s late goal left manager Ian Evatt hailing Bolton’s rare set-piece winner as they secured a 2-1 League One success over Charlton.

Aimson converted Aaron Morley’s free-kick to secure Wanderers’ fifth win in six league games after substitute Chuks Aneke cancelled out Dion Charles’ first-half opener.

“We have worked hard on our set plays because they can win you games when you haven’t played well,” said Evatt of the Trotters’ third set-piece goal of the season.

“We were not quite at our best and looked a bit off the pace. And it’s been a long time since we won a game with a set piece and then won when playing poorly.

“We can be loads better than that. The most positive thing is we won the game and to win five out of six in this league and draw the other one is tough and challenging.

“Two years ago, if you had said we would do the double over Charlton Athletic, everyone would have bit their hands off for it.”

Evatt admitted defender Gethin Jones was fortunate to escape a red card for a foul on George Dobson.

And Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson was convinced referee Ben Toner’s caution should have been upgraded.

“It was a bad tackle. He caught George late and high up on his shin. It should have been red.”

However, Jackson pointed to his team’s defensive frailties for a first defeat in five league games.

He added: “It was a tight game decided from our point of view by two very poor goals. They cost us.

“The first one was an individual mistake which gives them the lead. You get back in the game but then to concede from set play is disappointing.

“We didn’t need to commit a foul in that position. Once you allow the delivery into the box, you have got to defend it.

“You need desire to keep the ball out of your net in those situations. To concede another one on the back of last Saturday is disappointing.

“For 10 minutes, we had a good shape about us, quietened the crowd down and didn’t allow them to have a fast start.

“There is nothing in the game at that point but from an individual mistake they get a goal lead from nothing. It changes the complexion of the game and all your plans go out of the window.

“It was good the two subs we made worked. I thought we might go on and win it. We had our tails up but then we give away another poor goal.”