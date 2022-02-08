Wealdstone beat Yeovil to give their National League survival hopes major boost By Press Association February 8, 2022, 11:15 pm Dale Gorman’s second-half penalty was mere consolation for Yeovil (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wealdstone gave their National League survival hopes a major boost with a 2-1 home win against Yeovil. Josh Umerah and Nikola Tavares gave Wealdstone a 2-0 half-time lead and although Yeovil responded through Dale Gorman’s second-half effort, the home side held on. Umerah was first to react after Ira Jackson’s blocked shot had rebounded to him in the box and gave Wealdstone a 38th-minute lead with a close-range finish. Tavares struck a second six minutes later, poking home from Jerome Okimo’s flick-on after Yeovil had failed to clear a corner. The visitors got themselves back into it just after the hour-mark when Gorman converted from the penalty spot after he had been fouled by Medy Elito. Wealdstone saw the game out for just their second win in nine league matches, while Yeovil have now notched only one victory in eight. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Adi Yussuf’s equaliser rescues a point for Yeovil against 10-man Weymouth Grimsby grind out nervy win over Wealdstone Ashley Charles grabs Wealdstone winner against Dover after missing penalty Matt Warburton spot on as Halifax win at Wealdstone