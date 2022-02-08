Wealdstone beat Yeovil to give their National League survival hopes major boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wealdstone beat Yeovil to give their National League survival hopes major boost

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 11:15 pm
Dale Gorman’s second-half penalty was mere consolation for Yeovil (Adam Davy/PA)
Wealdstone gave their National League survival hopes a major boost with a 2-1 home win against Yeovil.

Josh Umerah and Nikola Tavares gave Wealdstone a 2-0 half-time lead and although Yeovil responded through Dale Gorman’s second-half effort, the home side held on.

Umerah was first to react after Ira Jackson’s blocked shot had rebounded to him in the box and gave Wealdstone a 38th-minute lead with a close-range finish.

Tavares struck a second six minutes later, poking home from Jerome Okimo’s flick-on after Yeovil had failed to clear a corner.

The visitors got themselves back into it just after the hour-mark when Gorman converted from the penalty spot after he had been fouled by Medy Elito.

Wealdstone saw the game out for just their second win in nine league matches, while Yeovil have now notched only one victory in eight.

