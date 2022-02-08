Derek Adams praises new signings as Bradford edge to close win over Stevenage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bradford manager Derek Adams praised the work of his new signings in his side’s 1-0 win at Stevenage.

The Bantams took the lead 10 minutes into the second half after loanee Jamie Walker got on the end of Andy Cook’s cross, and that was enough for all three points.

And Adams was pleased with not just the points, but the overall team performance as his side sit in 11th place in the League Two table.

He said: “It’s a tough venue to come to and Stevenage have been on a good run. To come here and perform the way we did was really pleasing.

“We created some good opportunities in the first half and probably should have gone ahead.

“But in the second half, Jamie Walker got that goal which he was probably due and he took it really well.

“It has been the story of our season that we’ve had some really good moments and not put the ball in the back of the net.

“But the mentality in the squad really shone through. We gave two debuts to Nathan Delfouneso and Luke Hendrie and the changes we made gave us good legs in the side.

“It’s important you have players that understand this league and understand about winning. We’ve had that tonight and had a strong unit.

“We’ve had six of our January signings playing and they have added strength in depth.”

Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale believed the result was probably fair given the balance of play, and while disappointed with that, was pleased his side fought till the end.

He said: “They played well. We weren’t at our best and didn’t give ourselves a platform for any type of attacks in the final third.

“Our balls forward and the way we connected wasn’t as good as they were.

“I thought we had a decent go in the last 20 minutes. We changed our rhythm and the way we played to try and create something.”

But Tisdale is under no illusions as to how difficult it is going to be for him to manage the side after losing key players in the middle of the season.

He added: “I’m trying to be philosophical about it. The players tried hard and we’ll take one or two good things from the game.

“But the challenge is when you lose two or three key players from the team. I’m not saying those coming in are lesser players but it’s the fact they are different.

“The rhythm and dynamic that we’ve built suddenly alters.

“That’s the challenge for me. It’s not a slight on the players coming in, they are different and I’ve got to find a way that they can connect.”